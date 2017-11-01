U2 Formally Announces ‘Songs Of Experience’ With The Kendrick Lamar Collab, ‘Get Out Of Your Own Way’

11.01.17 39 mins ago

Yesterday’s rumors are true: U2 has officially revealed the cover art and tracklist for their upcoming album today. The band also confirmed that the rumored release date is accurate: Songs Of Experience will be available on December 1. The announcement came with one sort-of-new song and one truly fresh track: The band premiered the studio version of the previously teased “The Blackout” and a brand new song called “Get Out Of Your Own Way,” both on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 Apple Radio show.

“Get Out Of Your Own Way,” for which the band has already shot a video in Mexico City, is clearly inspired by the organ intro of “Where The Streets Have No Name,” with the electronic drums of “Beautiful Day” thrown in for good measure. It’s a real throwback track, one that should give fans who miss the old Kanye U2 more reason to get excited about the upcoming album.

Speaking of hip-hop, Kendrick Lamar makes an appearance on the song, with a speech about arrogance and wealth at the end of the track. U2, of course, famously guested on Kendrick Lamar’s new album as well.

