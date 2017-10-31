Songs of Experience 1. Love Is All We Have Left 2. Lights Of Home 3. You're The Best Thing About Me 4. Get Out Of Your Own Way 5. American Soul 6. Summer Of Love 7. Red Flag Day 8. The Showman (Little More Better) 9. The Little Things That Give You Away 10. Landlady 11. The Blackout 12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way 13. 13 (There Is A Light) Lanzamiento: 1 de diciembre, 2017 #U2SongsofExperience #U2SOE

