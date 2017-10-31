Songs of Experience 1. Love Is All We Have Left 2. Lights Of Home 3. You're The Best Thing About Me 4. Get Out Of Your Own Way 5. American Soul 6. Summer Of Love 7. Red Flag Day 8. The Showman (Little More Better) 9. The Little Things That Give You Away 10. Landlady 11. The Blackout 12. Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way 13. 13 (There Is A Light) Lanzamiento: 1 de diciembre, 2017 #U2SongsofExperience #U2SOE
With the Apple-centric release of U2’s 2014 album Songs Of Innocence, the band proved that a low-key album release just doesn’t do it for them anymore. That record’s upcoming follow-up, Songs Of Experience, will seemingly be preceded by a similarly enigmatic rollout. It’s already been teased with mysterious letters and the solar eclipse, and now they’re back to sending out letters, this time mailing a blacked-out version of the Songs Of Experience tracklist to fans.
Join The Discussion: Log In With