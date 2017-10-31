The Tracklist And Cover Art For U2’s Long-Awaited ‘Songs Of Experience’ Has Reportedly Been Revealed

#U2
10.31.17 18 mins ago

With the Apple-centric release of U2’s 2014 album Songs Of Innocence, the band proved that a low-key album release just doesn’t do it for them anymore. That record’s upcoming follow-up, Songs Of Experience, will seemingly be preceded by a similarly enigmatic rollout. It’s already been teased with mysterious letters and the solar eclipse, and now they’re back to sending out letters, this time mailing a blacked-out version of the Songs Of Experience tracklist to fans.

Around The Web

TOPICS#U2
TAGSSongs Of ExperienceU2

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 hour ago
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP