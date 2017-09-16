U2’s fantastic tour behind their landmark album The Joshua Tree has been one of the musical highlights of 2017, but the band’s scheduled performance in St. Louis tonight had to be canceled following massive protests regarding the acquittal of ex-police officer Jason Stockley, who was found not guilty of murder on Friday for the death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Stockley was accused of planting a gun at the scene to help his claim self-defense, but what was even more controversial is that he shot Smith to death with his own personal rifle, a clear violation of St. Louis police policy.

Earlier this morning the band’s PR sent out a note to let fans and concertgoers know that due to what the city perceived as necessary police presence at protests, there would not be forces available to provide security at the show, and it had to be canceled: