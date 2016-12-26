Getty Image

Well, this already seems like a better rollout than the iTunes automatic-download debacle. In advance of The Joshua Tree‘s 30th anniversary, U2 is hinting at some cool events on the horizon to celebrate one of their most-loved and possibly best, period album. The band announced in a Christmas message to fans that they have some “very, very special shows coming” to honor the album in addition to their new album Songs of Experience.

The video message also included the Edge playing “Little Drummer Boy” during the announcement in the spirit of the holidays. Whether these “special shows” will include any special guests on stage as well is unknown at this time but for an event and an anniversary as big as this one it wouldn’t be a shock if the band brought along some high-profile guests to celebrate as well. U2 isn’t known for their subtle or small celebrations, so whatever they are planning will probably involve some pretty impressive displays of showmanship.

The new LP meanwhile, will have a lot to live up to if it is being released simultaneously with a Joshua Tree celebration. The band’s last project didn’t exactly set the world on fire so while this album won’t have a ton to live up to it would be nice to see U2 return to form and release songs that people will sing along to from dawn until dusk.

