How Spotify Changed The Game

U2 Is Gearing Up For The 30th Anniversary Of ‘Joshua Tree’ With ‘Special’ Shows And New Songs

#U2
12.26.16 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Well, this already seems like a better rollout than the iTunes automatic-download debacle. In advance of The Joshua Tree‘s 30th anniversary, U2 is hinting at some cool events on the horizon to celebrate one of their most-loved and possibly best, period album. The band announced in a Christmas message to fans that they have some “very, very special shows coming” to honor the album in addition to their new album Songs of Experience.

The video message also included the Edge playing “Little Drummer Boy” during the announcement in the spirit of the holidays. Whether these “special shows” will include any special guests on stage as well is unknown at this time but for an event and an anniversary as big as this one it wouldn’t be a shock if the band brought along some high-profile guests to celebrate as well. U2 isn’t known for their subtle or small celebrations, so whatever they are planning will probably involve some pretty impressive displays of showmanship.

The new LP meanwhile, will have a lot to live up to if it is being released simultaneously with a Joshua Tree celebration. The band’s last project didn’t exactly set the world on fire so while this album won’t have a ton to live up to it would be nice to see U2 return to form and release songs that people will sing along to from dawn until dusk.

(via Rolling Stone)

TOPICS#U2
TAGSBONOJoshua TreeU2

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP