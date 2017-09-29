Getty Image

U2 are all the way in on the first single from their upcoming album “You’re The Best Thing About Me.” The group first shared the song a few weeks back, right on the heels of debuting another song called “The Blackout.” They then followed it up a couple of days ago with the New York-centric video, and now they’ve decided to offer their fans a more stripped-down, wholly acoustic rendition of the song.

“‘You’re the Best Thing About Me,’ it’s kind of like punk Supremes,” Bono recently told Rolling Stone about the original arrangement and spirt of the song. “Unlike happiness, joy is one of the hardest human emotions to contrive for an artist,” he added. “I don’t think there’s anything more defiant than joy in difficult times. And the essence of romance is defiance. This is where rock and roll came in, this is what makes us useful. We must resist surrendering to melancholy for only the most special moments.”

U2’s next album Songs Of Experience is set to drop just a few short months from now on December 1st. You can listen to their stripped down take on that album’s first single “You’re The Best Thing About Me” above.