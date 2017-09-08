Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

We are just a few short months away from U2 finally dropping their long awaiting 14th studio album Songs Of Experience, and the band is already kicking the promo for the record into high gear. Last night, the band logged an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, where they gave a live airing of the first single from their upcoming project, a track titled “You’re The Best Thing About Me.” The song itself is something of a dichotomy, what with its joyful vibe and self-lacerating lyrics.

Being that this is U2, they didn’t just end their appearance with a single song performance. Echoing the motif of their current Joshua Tree tour, they also performed on of that album’s best tracks, “Bullet The Blue Sky.” Then, guitarist The Edge and singer Bono joined Fallon on the couch for a quick chat about a variety of topics.

“We call it a sort of punk/Motown,” Bono said of the group’s latest single. “It’s like the punk Supremes. It’s defiant joy. It’s a love song to my missus, and in difficult times, it’s important to tell your loved ones how you feel.” Edge added, “I think it’s more important than ever in these times to have that joy because that’s the best response.” Then he applauded Fallon for his donation to Hurricane Harvey relief.

You can watch both performances and a couple of excerpts from their chat in the videos embedded here.