U2 are currently gearing up to release their first new album in several years, Songs Of Experience, and so long as they don’t try to slide it onto everyone’s phones without their permission, it seems as though the Irish rockers are in for a fine reception when it finally hits. The lead single “You’re The Best Thing About Me,” has already garnered widespread praise, and today, the band have pulled off the curtain behind that track’s video.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, “You’re The Best Thing About Me” finds U2 doing what tourists do when they hit New York City. They visit Times Square on a double-decker bus, grab a slice, take a few selfies, hit a few bars…and blast out joyous, effervescent rock and roll on the roof of a skyscraper. Okay, maybe that last one isn’t as common as the other activities, but you get the point.

According to Bono, who spoke to the Irish Times, the song was inspired by a comment a sports personality named Eamon Dunphy made to him at a bar. “Eamon said this beautiful thing about me once in a bar in Dublin he said “Bono, Ali is the best thing about you.” The Ali in question is the singer’s wife Alison Stewart.

You can watch “You’re The Best Thing About Me” in the video above.