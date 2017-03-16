These Two Uncharted Artists From Different Worlds Are Collaborating On A New Track

Sometimes the best music collaborations come from artists from completely different worlds.

Case in point: “God’s Child (Baila Conmigo),” a song co-written by the legendary Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and Selena, the queen of Tejano who was murdered in 1995, just months before her crossover album Dreaming Of You was released. The track blends Byrne’s instantly recognizable worldbeat instrumentals with Selena’s trademark, powerful vocals to create something truly unique.

In our latest video, Uncharted artists El Dusty and Token have two days in a recording studio to do the same thing.

UPROXX

Splicing together different genres is nothing new to El Dusty. The up-and-coming producer from Corpus Christi, Texas — homeplace of the aforementioned Selena, by the way — is making his mark by fusing EDM with cumbia. If anything, working with Token is a chance for El Dusty to put his encyclopedic knowledge of music and collection of 20,000+ records to good use.

