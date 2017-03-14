UPROXX Is Hitting SXSW This Year With A Panel And After-Party You Won’t Want To Miss

03.14.17

UPROXX is headed down to Austin this year to take part in the annual South By Southwest festival, and we want to hang out with you. On Wednesday, March 15 at 5:00 PM at the Austin Convention Center in Room 12AB, our co-founder and publisher Jarret Myer is taking part in what we promise will be a fascinating panel named “The Jazz of the Music Biz.”

Together with Talib Kweli, Om’Mas Keith, and Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah the panel will talk about their shared love of jazz and how avant garde music fits into their philosophy of creation and the music business as a whole. They will tackle questions like, How do you walk the line between commercial success and artistry? How can you apply techniques from jazz and avant garde into something more mainstream?

For more details on the panel, visit the official listing here.

After that we’re hitting Mean Eyed Cat on 5th Street between 8 and 11 PM for a night of booze, BBQ and live music courtesy of the band HoNGs. If you haven’t heard them before, you can check out their dynamic electronic and jazz influenced sound in the video below.

Space is extremely limited for the after-party so it would behoove you to RSVP as early as possible, which you can do below. We’ll respond to you with more details if you were able to make it onto the guest list.

