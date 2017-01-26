How Vagabon’s Unexpectedly Heavy ‘Minneapolis’ Stands Apart From The Rest Of Her Debut Album

caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
01.26.17

Ebru Yildiz

Vagabon is the musical project of Lætitia Tamko, a Brooklyn musician whose debut album Infinite Worlds contains just that — whole worlds of sound. Last spring when I was the music editor at Brooklyn Magazine, she was one of nine artists I highlighted as local acts to watch — now, she’s getting national attention for her debut album. Not tied down or behold to a particular style, Tamko’s musical variability is one of the things that makes her such a force.

Her debut single, fittingly titled “Fear & Force” came out the day after Donald Trump won the presidential election, and was slightly overshadowed by this historic upset, but since then she’s released the aquarium-filled video for her rumbling second track “The Embers” and today shared the third, what Billboard dubbed a “proggy punk rocker” called “Minneapolis.”

Tamko told Billboard that her friend Eva Lawitts plays bass on the track, and that it came about as a result of a casual jam session where she wrote in an unusual way, getting down the arrangements before the lyrics. These circumstances explain the freewheeling, jammed-out feeling of the track, along with the shredding, which definitely isn’t a consistent element on the rest of the Vagabon record. Listen the unexpectedly heavy song above, and check out the full live tour dates for Vagabon in 2017 below.

TAGSLaetitia TamkoVagabon
