Set The Mood With The Perfect Valentine’s Day Playlist

#Love Wins #Valentine's Day #Beyonce
Senior Music Writer
02.14.18

Getty

It’s February 14th, which can only mean one thing. Love is in the air people! It’s Valentine’s Day. All across the country, couples are planning to spend some quality time together basking in each other’s company and reaffirming their mutual devotion. Whether that means you’re in the car on a nice long drive to the beach, countryside, special getaway spot; sharing a nice meal and a bottle of wine; or some other “extracurricular activities” you’re no doubt going to want a few tunes to help set the right vibe.

Building an appropriate love-inspired playlist is no joke. I’d go ahead and venture that roughly half of every song ever written was either about being in love, falling in love, pining for love, or recovering from love. It might actually be closer to two-thirds. All that’s to say that picking the right assemblage of tracks is like drinking from a firehose. If you’re having trouble figuring out where to start, I got you covered.

First, you can’t really go wrong with the classics. Start out with something that everyone knows. In this case, I picked out Marvin Gaye’s timeless coital anthem “Let’s Get It On.” It’s just earnest and over-the-top enough to maybe elicit a chuckle in the mid-afternoon, but also maybe bring out that special glint in your loved one’s eye. But of course, you don’t want to get too mired in the past right? Next up, hit them with a little Beyonce. I went with “Drunk In Love,” but you could also do “Crazy In Love,” perhaps. I would avoid pretty much anything on Lemonade.

After that the options are endless. I tried to go across a wide variety of different genres in a bid to be all-inclusive. For hip-hop heads I’ve got you locked down with some Drake — “Best I Ever Had” — and Kanye West’s “Bound 2.” Please don’t attempt to recreate Kimye’s viral music video on an active motorcycle. For rock fans, you can’t go wrong with Led Zeppelin’s tender ballad “Thank You,” or the Beach Boys majestic “God Only Knows.” We’ve also got Van Morrison’s “Moondance” and Neil Young’s “Helpless.” For the standards fans, you gotta have a little bit of “Ol’ Blue Eyes” Frank Sinatra. I went with “The Way You Look Tonight.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Love Wins#Valentine's Day#Beyonce
TAGSBEYONCELove WinsMARVIN GAYEMUSIC PLAYLISTSVALENTINE'S DAY

The RX

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

Meet Young Jesus, One Of The Best and Most Adventurous Young Indie Rock Bands Of 2018

02.08.18 6 days ago 3 Comments
Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

Premiere: Alela Diane’s ‘Cusp’ Is A Stunning Folk-Piano Document Of Motherhood

02.07.18 1 week ago
No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 1 week ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 2 weeks ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP