01.10.18 2 hours ago

Silvia Grav

Van Pierszalowski is not new to the music world. He’s already fronted Port O’Brien and currently leads WATERS, and his latest project as Van William just earned him the coveted RX stamp here at Uproxx. Speaking with Pierszalowski about the new album Countries, our own Editorial Director of Music, Caitlin White, called it “a thoughtful, tender reflection on what has been, and what is yet to come.” And while the album isn’t out until January 19, Van William has already lined up a residency at Los Angeles’ Moroccan Lounge, performing on three consecutive Mondays this month, giving Southern California music fans a chance to hear these new songs before the general public.

Uproxx is proud to co-host the second of these shows, taking place on Monday, January 15. Held at the recently open Arts District venue, the show promises special guests, though we’re not allowed to reveal the actual names just yet. Tickets are a very reasonable $5 and are currently available via Ticketfly.

To get you pumped, check out Van William’s recently released track “Revolution” below. The song features guest First Aid Kit joining in on vocals along with a soaring horn section. It’s going to sound pretty great at this concert.

