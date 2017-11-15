Getty Image

After more than twenty years of existence, it was announced today that Kevin Lyman’s legendary punk summer camp, Vans Warped Tour, would be coming to an end after the 2018 installment. In a lengthy statement posted to the tour’s website, Lyman said, “I have been a very lucky person to have traveled across the country and sometimes around the world as one of the founders and producers of the Vans Warped Tour. Today, with many mixed feelings, I am here to announce that next year will be the final, full cross-country run of the Vans Warped Tour.”

Throughout its tenure, Warped Tour has been a breeding place for some of the biggest names in alternative music today, with the likes of Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, and Taking Back Sunday embarking on the traveling festival in their early years. However, it hasn’t been without its controversies, coming under fire in 2015 for allowing a known sexual abuser to perform on their stages and then again in 2016 for the presence of a pro-life tent on several dates.

While it’s a shame that something so pivotal in so many lives has to come to an end, here’s to seeing what comes next when the festival celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2019. Check out the full statement from Kevin Lyman below, and the dates for Warped 2018 here.