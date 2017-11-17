Getty Image

Vans Warped Tour is going away. And depending on who you talk to, this can be seen as both a good and a bad thing. On one hand, the touring punk festival played a key roll in launching the careers of bands like Blink-182 and Fall Out Boy, and provided a rite of passage for many suburban kids to attend their first festival. On the other hand, recent years have seen more controversy, including incidents involving the bands Slaves and Front Porch Step.

In an interview with Billboard, Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman gave a sprawling interview about the history of the festival, but when the conversation steered toward the controversies of the festival, he seemed to think that the event had done a great job at policing itself and didn’t need the help of outsiders, writing off sexual harassment as simply “part of the culture.”