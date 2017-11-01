Getty Images for Vevo

“I definitely wish I hurried the fuck up,” SZA chuckles ruefully when I ask her on the Vevo red carpet for their Halloween: The Other World party if the universal outpouring of acclaim for her debut album CTRL made her wish she’d released the long-delayed album any earlier. “There were so many random moments where I was very sure I was going to put my album out, and it just didn’t happen, for a multitude of reasons,” she went on. “But, it’s cool to be on God’s timing. It’s hard to trust that timing, but it is a blessing in a strange way.”

That strange timing is exactly what led SZA, aka Solána Rowe, to San Francisco last weekend, to co-headline Vevo’s first US-based Halloween: The Other World party, featuring a lineup of emerging artists that’s so stacked I did a double take the first time I saw the invite. Along with SZA, Vevo tapped massive-pop-songwriter-turned-pop-star Julia Michaels, 2017’s biggest teen breakout Khalid, and Portland rapper Aminé, all artists who released albums that deeply connected this year.

These four artists, along with Jessie Rayez, were from Vevo’s 2017 LIFT campaign, and their live sets were presented at the event by the Honda stage. Clearly, the series has its finger on the cultural pulse, and the chance to experience a mini-show from each performer was a once in a lifetime opportunity for these superstars in the making.

By 2018, it’s likely that all of these performers will be gracing stages much larger than the one at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond, CA (just outside of San Francisco), as massive as it was. And this was strange, perfect timing for Vevo too, whose hugely successful UK counterparty event, with a successful five-year track record, was running simultaneously to the US flagship party.