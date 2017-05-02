Never Heard Of Unlike Pluto? You're About To

The first time Vin Diesel played his new “monster track” for his girlfriend, he cried. That is, according to a recent interview with Los Angeles Times.

Said “monster track” is actually Diesel’s EDM collaboration with reformed cake thrower Steve Aoki. In the interview, The Fate Of The Furious star revealed that he’s working on music with the dance music heavyweight — a project that’s worthy of music’s highest reward. “I’m gonna get a Grammy before I get an Oscar!” he told the Times.

I know what you’re thinking. What? I didn’t know Diesel had it in him! Well, if you ask Aoki, Diesel is a natural: “What Vin brought to the table, I’ve never experienced before,” Aoki said of the collabo. “I think it’s going to blow people’s minds.” Neither Aoki nor Diesel mentioned a release date or title.

