All The VMAs 2017 Red Carpet Looks That Are Already Heating Up The Night

08.27.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

As the 2017 VMAs kick off, the red carpet looks are already pouring in. Check out some of our favorites so far below, and look for a ranked recap of all the best and worst looks tomorrow morning. Follow along with the pre-show livestream at home, and the winners list will also be continually updated throughout the show.

Amber Rose and 21 Savage clean up nice

Getty Image

These two are the best dressed couple I’ve seen so far.

Tonight’s host is a vision in white

Getty Image

The lines of this dress are perfect on Katy, and she finally got that short blonde bob to work. This look is a great start to the evening for her.

Noah Cyrus is walking in her sister’s footsteps

Getty Image

This ultra casual look is pure Miley, but Noah is up for Best New Artist and looking to break out in her own right.

