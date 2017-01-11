Premiere: Waldemar’s Expansive Folk ‘Visions’ See A Future In Wisconsin’s Past

Author Profile Picture
Managing Editor, Music
01.11.17

J. Scott Kunkel/Scotify

Folk music has always been about time. Did the past matter?, it wonders, by elevating it, will the future erase this form?, it asks, self-possessed with the only answer that could be true. Yes. Of course, folk as we currently conceive of it emerged during an era before electronic music became just as synonymous with the needs and lifestyles of everyday people as acoustic guitars, fiddles and harmonicas were.

To me, folk music can just as easily be electronic, lean into the synths, beats and sampling that artists like Bon Iver and Angel Olsen have willing adopted. Plenty of other artists who started off more acoustic have been drawn toward these influences, too. That doesn’t erase the background elements of folk music, though; a precise, sweet songwriting style remains intact, as do cyclical melodies, and that ever-looming preponderance with time — Justin Vernon’s It might be over soon, or Olsen’s: I’ll be the thing that lives in the dream when it’s gone.

TAGSbon iverEau ClaireGabe LarsonWaldemar
Author Profile Picture
Music editor foodie with a yoga obsession. I speak sage, whether you're coming or going.

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP