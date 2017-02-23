Premiere: Walker Lukens’ Gritty ‘Where Is Thunder Road?’ Is Blues At Its Best

Austin, Texas is boiling over with musicians. Somebody has to fill the insane number of stages in the so-called live music capital, after all. While that means that there’s no shortage of people sympathetic to the fact that you’re eating beans and rice in between your countless side hustles as you try and turn music into something you do for a living, it does make it more than a little bit hard to stand out. On that front, a big co-sign from one of the city’s favorite sons can’t hurt.

And that’s exactly what Walker Lukens got when he ran into Spoon drummer Jim Eno in a bar. Eno found the time to work with Lukens and his band The Side Arms, working around his schedule with Spoon being low-key greats. And when you hear “Where Is Thunder Road?” off of the EP they made together Ain’t Got A Reason, it’s easy to see why Eno found the time.

TAGSJIM ENOWalker Lukens

