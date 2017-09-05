Getty Image

The music-loving world was stunned over the weekend by the news that Walter Becker, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal ’70s rock group Steely Dan had died. He was 67 years old. In the wake of his death, a wide and diverse range of his musical peers, everyone from Questlove to Slash took to social media to express their admiration for Becker’s abilities and contributions to popular music, and their deep sadness over his loss.

Becker’s bandmate Donald Fagen shared a statement where he said, “Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967…He had the knack of creative mimicry, reading people’s hidden psychology and transforming what he saw into bubbly, incisive art.” Adding, “I intend to keep the music we created together alive as long as I can with the Steely Dan band.”

Today, Becker’s daughter Sayan shared a personal letter that she wrote to her father to his personal website. It’s a touching letter that gives a personal insight into the man that so many worshiped for his genius. The sardonic figure, known to offer truly hilarious asides during most concerts.

“I may not understand the meaning behind your witty, highly intelligent comments or jokes, but for you to smile and make everyone –- or even thousands all at once — smile and laugh, then yeah you got something going for you pops,” she wrote. “I get it. Your presence makes everyone’s day a little brighter. I love you for that.”

Read her entire letter below.