We are officially less than a month away from the release of The War On Drugs’ next album A Deeper Understanding, and the excitement amongst the group’s fanbase is palpable. Last night, the band decided to treat the lucky few people present in the studio of the alt-rock radio station 104.5 FM in their Philadelphia hometown to a live rendition of one of the songs from that record, a previously unheard track titled “Pain.” Thankfully it was captured on film for us all to enjoy.

The mood of the new song is decidedly somber, carrying shades of Darkness On The Edge Of Town or The River-era Bruce Springsteen. Think something like “Independence Day” or “Racing In The Street.” Lead singer Adam Granduciel cuts an imposing presence as he pours his soul into the song while seated on a stool. It seems that the title of the group’s new album is derived from this cut as well.

“Pain” is just the latest in a string of stellar cuts that the group has revealed in advance of A Deeper Understanding. They’ve already shared three other tracks, “Thinking Of A Place,” “Holding On,” and “Strangest Thing.” Not to get to far ahead of myself, but the Philly group is positioning themselves well for the eventual “Album Of The Year” conversation come December.

You can watch The War On Drugs air out their new song “Pain” for the first time live in the video above.