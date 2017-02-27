Watch All The 2017 Oscars Musical Performances Right Now

#Oscars 2017
caitlin-white
Managing Editor, Music
02.26.17

Yes, the Oscars are all about movies, but what would movies be without the music? In that spirit, the show always includes a number of musical performances — mostly tied to the Best Original Song category — and 2017 is no difference. The entire show kicked off with Justin Timberlake performing his exuberant Trolls soundtrack hit “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” and many more are still to come.

Later on, John Legend will be performing two of the La La Land songs that are up for the category, “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” and “City Of Stars.” It’s pretty rare for two songs from the same film to both be up in this category, and it speaks to La La Land‘s complete dominance of this Oscar season.

