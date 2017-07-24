Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Big-budget music videos can be a ton of fun, but sometimes it’s the simplest concepts that are the most effective. A glitzy clip wouldn’t have worked for a serene and relatively straightforward song like Waxahatchee’s “Recite Remorse” anyway, so in the just-released video for the Out In The Storm highlight, it looks like pretty much all that’s involved is some lights and gossamer curtains. And it’s perfect.

The very end of the video shows the setup used here: some semi-transparent fabric draped on posts, with projections of aquatic-looking lights creating a surreal and captivating atmosphere that Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield walks through and owns. The slow and ethereal track plays into this aesthetic perfectly, and although “Recite Remorse” has an uplifting sound, Crutchfield previously told Uproxx that the album is actually about dealing with the downfall of a relationship:

“On this record, specifically, one thing to keep in mind is that it’s a relationship that has ended. It’s not an ongoing relationship that I’m actively trying to maintain. It’s something that’s over. So, I can reflect on it now without worrying about the repercussions it’s going to have on my life.”

Out In The Storm was released on July 14. Watch the video for “Recite Remorse” above, and revisit our interview with Crutchfield here.