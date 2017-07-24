Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Waxahatchee’s Ethereal ‘Recite Remorse’ Video Shows That Simple Production Can Be Perfect

07.24.17 2 hours ago

Big-budget music videos can be a ton of fun, but sometimes it’s the simplest concepts that are the most effective. A glitzy clip wouldn’t have worked for a serene and relatively straightforward song like Waxahatchee’s “Recite Remorse” anyway, so in the just-released video for the Out In The Storm highlight, it looks like pretty much all that’s involved is some lights and gossamer curtains. And it’s perfect.

The very end of the video shows the setup used here: some semi-transparent fabric draped on posts, with projections of aquatic-looking lights creating a surreal and captivating atmosphere that Waxahatchee leader Katie Crutchfield walks through and owns. The slow and ethereal track plays into this aesthetic perfectly, and although “Recite Remorse” has an uplifting sound, Crutchfield previously told Uproxx that the album is actually about dealing with the downfall of a relationship:

“On this record, specifically, one thing to keep in mind is that it’s a relationship that has ended. It’s not an ongoing relationship that I’m actively trying to maintain. It’s something that’s over. So, I can reflect on it now without worrying about the repercussions it’s going to have on my life.”

Out In The Storm was released on July 14. Watch the video for “Recite Remorse” above, and revisit our interview with Crutchfield here.

Around The Web

TAGSout in the stormRecite RemorseWaxahatchee

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 6 days ago 21 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 week ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 week ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP