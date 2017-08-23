Ahead of their sophomore album, Wide Open, Toronto weirdo rock outfit Weaves have dropped a new single entitled “Walkaway.” The song and accompanying video are less outwardly strange than the band have been in the past, choosing instead to hone in on a genuine feeling,
“At the time I wrote it I was stuck in a moment of having to make a decision to stay or leave an unhealthy situation,” vocalist Jasmyn Burke says in a statement.
“On this album I wanted to be less afraid to use my voice. I am a confident woman, but I’m also a human and often vulnerable. We’re all capable of self-destructive behavior and sometimes we can lean towards being pushovers within our relationships, communication and commitment, but it’s important to push back, respect yourself and not stay stagnant out of fear.”
The video was directed by the band’s guitarist, Morgan Waters, who is also the creator and star of the Seeso show, The Amazing Gayl Pile.
Wide Open is due out on Buzz Records/Kanine & Memphis Industries on 10/06.
Tour Dates:
09/16 — Lethbridge, AB @ Love & Records
09/30 — Toronto, ON @ Venus Fest
10/06 — Guelph, ON @ eBar
10/07 — Edmonton, AB @ UPDT Fest
10/08 — Hamilton, ON @ Mills Hardware
10/10 — Ottawa, ON @ House of TARG
10/11 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz
10/12 — Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
10/13 — Boston, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
10/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
10/15 — Washington, DC @ DC9
10/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
10/20 — Halifax, NS @ Halifax Pop Explosion
10/24 — Oslo, NO @ Krosset
10/25 — Copenhagen DK @ Huset
10/27 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Fest
10/30 — Cologne, DE @ Underground
10/31 — Hamburg, DR @Haekken
11/02 — Prague, CZ @ Cross Club
11/03 — Berlin, DE @ Auster Club
11/06 — Vienna, AT @ Chelsea Club
11/08 — Basel, CH @ Kaserne
11/09 — Geneva, CH
11/10 — Paris, FR @ Espace B
11/11 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique
11/13 — Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
11/14 — Leicester, UK @ The Musician
11/15 — Glasgow, Scotland @ King Tuts
11/16 — Leeds, UK @ Oporto
11/17 — Manchester, UK @Eagle Inn
11/18 — Newcastle, UK @ Think Tank?
11/19 — Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds
11/20 — Bristol, UK @ Crofters Rights
11/21 — London, UK @Oslo
11/22– Brighton, UK @Green Door Store
Join The Discussion: Log In With