Ahead of their sophomore album, Wide Open, Toronto weirdo rock outfit Weaves have dropped a new single entitled “Walkaway.” The song and accompanying video are less outwardly strange than the band have been in the past, choosing instead to hone in on a genuine feeling,

“At the time I wrote it I was stuck in a moment of having to make a decision to stay or leave an unhealthy situation,” vocalist Jasmyn Burke says in a statement.

“On this album I wanted to be less afraid to use my voice. I am a confident woman, but I’m also a human and often vulnerable. We’re all capable of self-destructive behavior and sometimes we can lean towards being pushovers within our relationships, communication and commitment, but it’s important to push back, respect yourself and not stay stagnant out of fear.”

The video was directed by the band’s guitarist, Morgan Waters, who is also the creator and star of the Seeso show, The Amazing Gayl Pile.

Wide Open is due out on Buzz Records/Kanine & Memphis Industries on 10/06.