Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Alt-rock heroes Weezer have been on something of a creative tear lately. Following the release of two “return to form” records, Everything Will Be Alright In The End in 2014, and their White Album last year, the band are looking to continue their winning streak by dropping another full length release in 2017. Titled Pacific Daydream, the group’s latest work is scheduled to drop on October 27.

To herald that piece of good news, Weezer has decided to share a brand new music video for the album’s second single “Mexican Fender.” The new song is about as breezy as the title of their latest record implies, finding lead singer Rivers Cuomo waxing poetic about the effects of summer love. The video is vintage, weird Weezer, finding a seagull trying to seduce a swimsuit-clad hottie on the beach. For those unaware, the song’s title refers to a cheaper model of guitar produced by the iconic manufacturer Fender.

Shortly after releasing The White Album last year, the band hit the studio and began work on something they hoped to call the Black Album to follow it up. As the music took a sunnier turn however, they decided to shift their plans and rename their latest record to suit the new material. According to the press release announcing Pacific Daydream, “Rivers Cuomo brings this decision back to a Chinese proverb he says inspired the design behind the entire record”

Once upon a time, I, Chuang Chou, dreamt I was a butterfly, fluttering hither and thither, to all intents and purposes a butterfly. I was conscious only of my happiness as a butterfly, unaware that I was Chou. Soon I awaked, and there I was, veritably myself again. Now I do not know whether I was then a man dreaming I was a butterfly, or whether I am now a butterfly, dreaming I am a man.

You can watch the video for “Mexican Fender” above and pre-order Weezer’s new album Pacific Daydream here.