On of Wesley Snipes big breaks in his early career was a role in Michael Jackson’s video for “Bad” directed by Martin Scorsese. Outside of Wildcats and Major League, this might be his most recognizable role from his early days. It’s certainly a project that carried some heavy hitters along with it, but he almost wasn’t a part of it. As Conan points out, we don’t really know what to actually believe here, but Snipes says that Prince was originally supposed to play his character in the extended video for “Bad.” Part of that is true, but the details around it are a bit more complicated.

A meeting between Prince and Michael Jackson, arguably during the height of their powers over the music world, would’ve been something. But, the problem with this and with the story from Snipes is that Jackson and Prince had quite the rivalry during the ’80s — something that our own Steven Hyden talks about in his book Your Favorite Band Is Killing Me: What Pop Music Rivalries Reveal About the Meaning of Life — keeping it all quiet and boiling behind the scenes reportedly, with Prince even bailing on a planned contribution to “We Are The World.” Will.I.Am shared a tale about inviting Michael Jackson to a Prince show in Las Vegas back in 2006, recounting it in MJ: The Genius Of Michael Jackson according to Esquire: