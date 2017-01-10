Natalie Mering’s musical project Weyes Blood, was responsible for one of the best albums of last year, Front Row Seat To Earth. But given that record’s fairly late release date — toward the end of October — it’s clear that it will resonate far into 2017 and beyond. In the meantime, Mering is heading out on international tour behind the album, and has collaborated with LA loony-pop experimentalist Ariel Pink on the EP Myths 002.
The first single, which is above, is called “Tears Of Fire,” and it falls into the baroque chamber pop world Mering loves to linger in, with a heady dose of Pink’s glam-rock dramatics. He takes the lead on the vocals here, with background harmonies from Mering. Here’s hoping some of the other tracks on the EP feature her voice more prominently, because she’s got a gorgeous one, like the buried arias at the end proves.
Check out full Weyes Blood solo tour dates below:
01/19 Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Sydney Laneway
01/20 Northcote, VIC, Australia @ Northcote Social Club
01/21 Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Sugar Mountain Festival
01/22 Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Junk Bar
01/24 Auckland, New Zealand @ Aotea Square
01/25 Auckland, New Zealand @ Whammy Bar
02/16 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar
02/17 Pomona, CA @ Acerogami
02/18 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer
02/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place
02/21 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
02/22 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
02/23 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
02/24 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
02/25 Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Cobalt
03/9-12 Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths (performing w/ Perfume Genius)
03/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
04/05 Brodeaux, FR @ I Boat
04/06 La Roche-sur-Yon FR @ Fuzz’Yon
04/07 Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
04/08 Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival
04/11 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
04/13 London, UK @ The Dome
04/14 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen
04/15 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club
06/8-10 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera
