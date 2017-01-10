Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Natalie Mering’s musical project Weyes Blood, was responsible for one of the best albums of last year, Front Row Seat To Earth. But given that record’s fairly late release date — toward the end of October — it’s clear that it will resonate far into 2017 and beyond. In the meantime, Mering is heading out on international tour behind the album, and has collaborated with LA loony-pop experimentalist Ariel Pink on the EP Myths 002.

The first single, which is above, is called “Tears Of Fire,” and it falls into the baroque chamber pop world Mering loves to linger in, with a heady dose of Pink’s glam-rock dramatics. He takes the lead on the vocals here, with background harmonies from Mering. Here’s hoping some of the other tracks on the EP feature her voice more prominently, because she’s got a gorgeous one, like the buried arias at the end proves.

Check out full Weyes Blood solo tour dates below:

01/19 Sydney, NSW, Australia @ Sydney Laneway

01/20 Northcote, VIC, Australia @ Northcote Social Club

01/21 Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Sugar Mountain Festival

01/22 Brisbane, QLD, Australia @ Junk Bar

01/24 Auckland, New Zealand @ Aotea Square

01/25 Auckland, New Zealand @ Whammy Bar

02/16 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

02/17 Pomona, CA @ Acerogami

02/18 Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer

02/20 Santa Cruz, CA @ The Crepe Place

02/21 San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

02/22 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex

02/23 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

02/24 Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

02/25 Vancouver, BC, Canada @ The Cobalt

03/9-12 Marfa, TX @ Marfa Myths (performing w/ Perfume Genius)

03/30 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

04/05 Brodeaux, FR @ I Boat

04/06 La Roche-sur-Yon FR @ Fuzz’Yon

04/07 Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

04/08 Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaique Festival

04/11 Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

04/13 London, UK @ The Dome

04/14 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

04/15 Dublin, IE @ Workman’s Club

06/8-10 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera