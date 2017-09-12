Sub Pop Signed Weyes Blood, Who Plans To Release A New Album In 2018

Instagram

Sub Pop Records sterling roster of fantastic artistic talent just got a little bit deeper today following the announcement that Weyes Blood, aka Natalie Mering, has signed with the label. What’s more, they revealed that the L.A.-based singer-songwriter plans to release her next, full-length album under their banner sometime next year.

Weyes Blood had been previously singed to a different indie label, Mexican Summer, who released her three previous studio albums The Outside Room in 2011, The Innocents in 2014, and last year’s critically adored release Front Row Seat To Earth. It looks like the pair of covers, a special 7″ comprised of takes on Fred Neil’s “Everbody’s Talkin’” and Soft Machine’s “A Certain Kind” will be her final releases for Mexican Summer.

This Fall, Weyes Blood is set to hit the road supporting one of Sub Pop’s other stalwart signees, Father John Misty. If you want to check out the pair live, check out the full listing of their shows together below.

09/19 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

09/25 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

09/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/29 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

09/30 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

10/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/02 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall

10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre

10/05 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/06 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre

10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/14 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona