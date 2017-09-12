Sub Pop Signed Weyes Blood, Who Plans To Release A New Album In 2018

Sub Pop Records sterling roster of fantastic artistic talent just got a little bit deeper today following the announcement that Weyes Blood, aka Natalie Mering, has signed with the label. What’s more, they revealed that the L.A.-based singer-songwriter plans to release her next, full-length album under their banner sometime next year.
Weyes Blood had been previously singed to a different indie label, Mexican Summer, who released her three previous studio albums The Outside Room in 2011, The Innocents in 2014, and last year’s critically adored release Front Row Seat To Earth. It looks like the pair of covers, a special 7″ comprised of takes on Fred Neil’s “Everbody’s Talkin’” and Soft Machine’s “A Certain Kind” will be her final releases for Mexican Summer.
This Fall, Weyes Blood is set to hit the road supporting one of Sub Pop’s other stalwart signees, Father John Misty. If you want to check out the pair live, check out the full listing of their shows together below.
09/19 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/20 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
09/22 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
09/23 — Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
09/25 — Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
09/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/29 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
09/30 — Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory
10/01 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/02 — Austin, TX @ Bass Concert Hall
10/04 — Phoenix, AZ @ Orpheum Theatre
10/05 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/06 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/11 — Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theatre
10/12 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/13 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/14 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater Pomona
