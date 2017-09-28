Whitney Announce An Intimate Demos Collection With The Upbeat And Jangly ‘You And Me’

Whitney’s 2016 debut album Light Upon The Lake is a gentle, country-leaning gem of a soulful indie album. Now the group, led by former Smith Westerns members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich, is ready to put it to rest. They’ve just announced Light Upon The Lake: Demo Recordings, which is heralded by the previously unreleased track “You And Me,” a jaunty and delicate tune that would have felt at home on the group’s infinitely pleasant debut.

The track sounds about as fleshed out as the songs on Light Upon The Lake does, so that’s a positive sign for what’s to come. The demos collection features a cover of Alan Toussaint’s 1975 track “Southern Nights,” which based on listening to the original, will be an absolutely perfect fit. The band also said in a press release that they’re starting to think about their second album as they finish out the year on the road, so keep an ear to the ground for whatever’s next, because it’s probably going to be gorgeous.

Light Upon The Lake: Demo Recordings is available for pre-order now, and comes out on November 10th via Secretly Canadian. Listen to “You And Me” above, and find the album tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

1. “No Woman (Demo)”
2. “The Falls (Demo)”
3. “Golden Days (Demo)”
4. “Dave’s Song (Demo)”
5. “You and Me (Demo)”
6. “No Matter Where We Go (Demo)”
7. “On My Own (Demo)”
8. “Polly (Demo)”
9. “Follow (Demo)”
10. “Southern Nights”

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
09/30 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater
10/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Park Tavern (Sunset Series)
10/3 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
10/5 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s
10/6 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
10/7 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock
10/8 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Fest
11/2 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
11/11 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera Festival
11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Personal Fest
11/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Clash Club
11/16 – Miraflores, PE @ Bazar
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
11/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
11/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
12/1 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
12/3 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
12/4 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
12/7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
12/9 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa
12/10 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Theater
12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

