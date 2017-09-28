Sandy Kim

Whitney’s 2016 debut album Light Upon The Lake is a gentle, country-leaning gem of a soulful indie album. Now the group, led by former Smith Westerns members Max Kakacek and Julien Ehrlich, is ready to put it to rest. They’ve just announced Light Upon The Lake: Demo Recordings, which is heralded by the previously unreleased track “You And Me,” a jaunty and delicate tune that would have felt at home on the group’s infinitely pleasant debut.

The track sounds about as fleshed out as the songs on Light Upon The Lake does, so that’s a positive sign for what’s to come. The demos collection features a cover of Alan Toussaint’s 1975 track “Southern Nights,” which based on listening to the original, will be an absolutely perfect fit. The band also said in a press release that they’re starting to think about their second album as they finish out the year on the road, so keep an ear to the ground for whatever’s next, because it’s probably going to be gorgeous.

"Light Upon The Lake: Demo Recordings" coming out November 10th on Secretly Canadian. Track list and pre-order here: https://t.co/CH61kUAtbJ pic.twitter.com/rqx7Ve6XOa — Whitney (@whitneytheband) September 28, 2017

Light Upon The Lake: Demo Recordings is available for pre-order now, and comes out on November 10th via Secretly Canadian. Listen to “You And Me” above, and find the album tracklist and the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

1. “No Woman (Demo)”

2. “The Falls (Demo)”

3. “Golden Days (Demo)”

4. “Dave’s Song (Demo)”

5. “You and Me (Demo)”

6. “No Matter Where We Go (Demo)”

7. “On My Own (Demo)”

8. “Polly (Demo)”

9. “Follow (Demo)”

10. “Southern Nights”

09/29 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

09/30 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

10/1 – Atlanta, GA @ Park Tavern (Sunset Series)

10/3 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

10/5 – Austin, TX @ Antone’s

10/6 – Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

10/7 – Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock

10/8 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/28 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Fest

11/2 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

11/11 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera Festival

11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Personal Fest

11/14 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Clash Club

11/16 – Miraflores, PE @ Bazar

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

11/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

11/29 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

12/1 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

12/3 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

12/4 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

12/7 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

12/9 – Napa, CA @ Uptown Theatre Napa

12/10 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic Theater

12/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium