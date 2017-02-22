Wieuca is an Athens, Georgia band that I ran across the old-fashioned way — while letting songs play through on Soundcloud. The song that hooked me — “Polyp” — leans a bit more destroyed dream pop than the new one we’re premiering today, but the Athens, Georgia quartet work mostly within a psych-pop pastiche that incorporates pop, indie rock, and even noise at times.

After forming in 2012 in Atlanta, the band has since relocated to Athens, another Georgia city with rich musical history and community that supports aspiring young bands. There’s traces of Olivia Tremor Control’s experimental in their DNA, but they’re just as likely to cite indie slack-rock giants like Pavement or Dinosaur Jr. as inspirations. Frontman Will Ingram is the founding member of the band, which now includes Jack O-Reilly on lead guitar Robert Smith on drums, and Sam Kempe on bass.