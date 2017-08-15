Getty Image

Wilco and frontman Jeff Tweedy have never been afraid to speak their minds politically, nor have they ever backed down from opponents of their views, so it’s no surprise to see them rise to the occasion with the country in turmoil with the events in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The group returned with a new song titled “All Lives, Really?” dedicated to Tweedy’s late father Robert L. Tweedy, with proceeds from the track going to the Southern Poverty Law Center. “My dad was named after a Civil War general,” Tweedy said on Facebook. “He voted for Barack Obama twice. He used to say ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America – we know better. We can do better.”

With the new song, Wilco joins the vociferous mass of musicians speaking out against the events in Charlottesville, and the beliefs of the white supremacists, neo-Nazis and neo-Confederates who participated in the gatherings and protests. One woman died after a man reportedly linked to the hate groups plowed into a group of protesters who showed up to oppose the initial groups and their hate-speach.

Steam Wilco’s “All Lives, You Say?” below and purchase/donate on their Bandcamp page here.