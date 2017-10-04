Wilco Honored Tom Petty With An Emotional Cover Of His Hit Song ‘The Waiting’

In the wake of Tom Petty’s shocking death, many of the biggest names in the music world have taken to honor the man through online tributes, personal anecdotes, and of course, live performances of his iconic songs. Last night, Wilco added to the chorus of luminaries paying tribute to Petty during their show in Irving, Texas. Midway through the set, the Chicago rockers decided to bust out a cover of his 1981 Hard Promises hit “The Waiting.”

This isn’t the first time that Wilco have performed a Petty classic onstage. Shortly after the tragic news broke about his death, the band posted a clip of themselves playing his song “Listen To The Heart” all the way back in 1995 in Colorado.

Wilco aren’t the first group to perform a Petty song live in recent days. The National recently decided to add his song “Damaged By Love” into their live set. Meanwhile, Coldplay brought out the legendary R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck for an incredible cover of Petty’s immortal sing-along hit “Free Fallin’.” It’s a good bet, that you can expect to see and hear more of these kinds of emotional, live tributes in the days, weeks, and months to come.

You can watch Wilco’s live rendition of “The Waiting” above.

