Here’s two facts that might surprise you. 1. Willie Nelson loves weed. 2. Attorney General and prime output of the Racist Cartoon Character Name Generator Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III does not. But Willie is willing to bet that Sessions wouldn’t be so hot on bringing back that harshest policies of the Drug War if he just smoked some pot.

Nelson revealed his “don’t knock it ’til you try it (and I’ve tried it, my friend)” theory in an interview with Rolling Stone. Nelson was asked about Sessions’ recent comments comparing marijuana to heroin and came to the conclusion that the attorney general has tried neither. And that he really should dabble before he goes spouting off opinions.

“I wonder if he’s tried both of them,” he said. “I don’t think you can really make a statement like that unless you tried it all. So I’d like to suggest to Jeff to try it and then let me know later if he thinks he’s still telling the truth!”

In the interview, which also touched on Willie’s upcoming tour with Bob Dylan and his parenting philosophy (“Don’t start no sh*t and there won’t be no sh*t”), the country legend also talked about the many times he’s been asked to run for the presidency.

“Oh, yeah, which makes me even more glad that I didn’t,” he said. “I came close a couple times. And then I sobered up.”

