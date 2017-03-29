Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

What is it in country musicians that just makes them better at facing down the ideas of aging and death? From George Jones’ goofy screed against Cracker Barrel porch memorabilia to Johnny Cash reverse Whitney Houston-ing an old Nine Inch Nails song, there’s something in these leathery twangsters — maybe the way their mama raised them? — that makes them better at looking the Grim Reaper in the eye sockets. And Willie Nelson is no exception.

The country legend is 83 and while you wouldn’t know it from his insane touring schedule, it looks like he’s starting to feel all those years. His new video and single “Old Timer” from his upcoming album God’s Problem Child deals with the ways that age sneaks up on you. The video shows Nelson recording the track and looking over memoribilia that features many friends who have already passed on. Nelson’s bright and plainspoken voice could never come off as grim as The Man In Black but the song is no less effecting for it.

Could be that sad songs sound better over guitars that sound like they’re crying? Either way, you might want to brace yourself before pressing play.

God’s Problem Child is out April 28 on Legacy.