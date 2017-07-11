Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Festival Is A Mindblowing Showcase Of Country’s Past, Present And Future

#Willie Nelson
07.11.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Is there a more beloved icon in America today than Willie Nelson? He’s like your cool, pot-smoking grandpa who’s as quick to bust out a tearjerker of song as he is to warm your heart with an infectious laugh. It’s the reason he remains the only 84-year old going who can continuously pack them in at 20,000 seat-plus outdoor amphitheaters in nearly every town in the country. This summer, some of Willie’s biggest fans and oldest friends have joined up with him once again for his Outlaw Music Festival, an OG Lollapalooza-type touring event. The tour features a shifting lineup of some of the most vital, and important country music artists in the game today seeking to one-up each other on a nightly basis.

I caught the show this last weekend at Summerfest in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. On the bill that evening was Lukas Nelson -– Willie’s son -– Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow, Willie, and just before him, Bob freaking Dylan. The entire thing is a nine hour long continuous marathon of music that never really wears down. It was a perfectly paced mix of country music’s past, it’s present and a small glimpse into its future. While everyone on the bill brought their A-game, some folks burned just a little bit brighter than the others. Here’s a ranking of the best performances I saw.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Willie Nelson
TAGSbob dylanjason isbellLukas NelsonMargo PriceOutlaw FestivalSheryl Crowwillie nelson

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 59 mins ago
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP