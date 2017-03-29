Los Angeles Finds A Solution For Homeless Vets

Willis Earl Beal Facebook Messaged Me His New Single ‘Feel’

Managing Editor, Music
03.29.17

Courtesy of Willis Earl Beal

Yesterday, Willis Earl Beal started tweeting at me about his new album. The life of a music editor, right? Beal remembered me from an interview I did with him in New York back in 2013 when he was just beginning to style himself as “Nobody” instead of using his personal triptych. Back then, he told me he was planning to move to Portland, something I encouraged since I grew up there and felt he’d find a good community. Given his recent output, it looks like he has.

Via Twitter and Facebook messages, Beal has requested he be identified under that label, “Nobody,” moving forward, and shared details of his new album Turn which will be out soon via Tarantula Records. He said he can no longer access his old, more official Twitter and will be occasionally using this account moving forward. Recently, another site posted an interview with Beal and review of the record, which looks to be recorded on a CD-R and labeled with Sharpie.

Around The Web

TAGSFeelNobodyTURNWillis Earl Beal
The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

The Fascinating Rise Of Third Man Records As The Most Influential Vinyl Label In America

03.21.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

A Little Booze And A Lot Of Big Ideas Are Keeping Movie Theaters Relevant

03.17.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 weeks ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 month ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP