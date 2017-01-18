Here's What The Cast Of 'Fresh Prince' Has Been Up To

Willow Smith Goes Full Folksinger With This Joanna Newsom Cover

01.17.17 1 hour ago

<Milk-Eyed Mender> // 🐲The Book of Right-on🐲

A video posted by ≠GWEELOS≠ (@willowsmith) on

The Smith kids have never stopped being oddballs and making music. Trying to chart the path that Willow has taken since breaking through at the age of 10 with “Whip My Hair” is difficult. And trying to predict her future moves based on what she’s done is a fool’s errand. All we know is she has a pretty great voice and the drive to get weird. Both of those were on display this weekend when Willow posted two brief covers of Joanna Newsom’s “The Book Of Right-On.”

Check out the Instagram clip up top and the filtered Facebook clip down below:

The cover of the track off The Milk-Eyed Mender further proves that we should never try and guess what Smith is working on, if projects like Ardipithecus and last year’s collaboration with Michael Cera are any indication. Judging by her recent work — and her apparent love of freak-folk — Willow could do anything from an alt-R&B album on down to the next Cripple Crow. She certainly has the famous friends on deck for it. And given that she’s only 16, that’s kind of awesome?

Jaden Smith just turned 18 this year and dropped some legitimately great songs. Keep an eye on Willow is all we’re saying.

TAGSCOVER SONGSJOANNA NEWSOMWILLOW SMITH

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 6 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP