Wilsen’s ‘Final’ Is A Folk Song Turned Electrifying And Elegant

03.31.17

After a long delay, Brooklyn folk trio Wilsen are finally readying their debut album I Go Missing In My Sleep for release. The record will be out late in April, 4/28 to be exact, and they’ve already shared the lead single “Heavy Steps” off the album, and today they followed it up with “Final,” which premiered via Stereogum.

While “Heavy Steps” builds to a quick, finger-picked chorus, “Final” stays lower key, complete with a soft whistled interlude. Both tracks show the versatility of the trio, who take the principles and softness of folk and turn it into something electrifying and elegant. Considering Wilsen first began to emerge about four years ago, their fans have been waiting patiently for a full-length to come out, but based on these two songs from I Go Missing In My Sleep, the time has been well spent.

“Heavy Steps” is about change and movement, “Final” is a song that addresses the heavy settling of grief, when we finally begin to let go of something that is surely done. It handles the tenuous subject with a grace and a toughness that is a through line in all of Wilsen’s work. Listen above.

I Go Missing In My Sleep comes out April 28 via Secret City. Get it here.

