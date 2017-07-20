Wolf Parade’s First New Album In Seven Years Is Called ‘Cry Cry Cry’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been seven years since we’ve gotten new music from Canadian indie rock darlings Wolf Parade, but today they’ve announced that plans to release a brand new album. Titled Cry Cry Cry, the group’s fourth LP is set to drop in just a couple of months on October 6. If that weren’t good enough news, they’ve also decided to share that record’s first single today, an exuberant new song titled “Valley Boy,” which you can hear above. Check out the new album’s artwork below:

Sub Pop

“The band itself is almost a fifth member of the band, something more or at least different than the sum of its parts,” Spencer Krug said in a press release. “Once we got back together, I was playing guitar, writing and singing in a way that I only do while I’m in Wolf Parade,” Dan Boeckner added. “It’s just something that I can’t access without the other three people in the room.”

To get a chance to see that “fifth member” in action, here are the dates for the band’s upcoming tour supporting Arcade Fire:

07/21 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

08/18 — Rock Creek, BC @ Ponderosa Music & Arts Festival

09/05 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center

09/06 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center

09/21 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

09/22 — Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome

09/23 — Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center

09/24 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine, FL Amphitheater

09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

09/27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

09/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center