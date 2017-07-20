Atomic Blonde: How Director David Leitch Made Music its Own Character

Wolf Parade’s First New Album In Seven Years Is Called ‘Cry Cry Cry’

07.20.17 45 mins ago

It’s been seven years since we’ve gotten new music from Canadian indie rock darlings Wolf Parade, but today they’ve announced that plans to release a brand new album. Titled Cry Cry Cry, the group’s fourth LP is set to drop in just a couple of months on October 6. If that weren’t good enough news, they’ve also decided to share that record’s first single today, an exuberant new song titled “Valley Boy,” which you can hear above. Check out the new album’s artwork below:

Sub Pop

“The band itself is almost a fifth member of the band, something more or at least different than the sum of its parts,” Spencer Krug said in a press release. “Once we got back together, I was playing guitar, writing and singing in a way that I only do while I’m in Wolf Parade,” Dan Boeckner added. “It’s just something that I can’t access without the other three people in the room.”

To get a chance to see that “fifth member” in action, here are the dates for the band’s upcoming tour supporting Arcade Fire:

07/21 — Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party
08/18 — Rock Creek, BC @ Ponderosa Music & Arts Festival
09/05 — Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Center
09/06 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/09 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Center
09/21 — Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
09/22 — Tampa, FL @ USF Sun Dome
09/23 — Coral Gables, FL @ Watsco Center
09/24 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine, FL Amphitheater
09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
09/27 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
09/28 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

