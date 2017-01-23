How You Can Support The Women's March

Watch Sleater-Kinney And The National Cover ‘Fortunate Son’ For Women’s March Attendees

01.22.17 17 mins ago

Millions of women and allies took to the streets in dozens of cities on Saturday to protest Donald Trump’s inauguration and call for the protection of rights for all different races, genders, and citizens of the United States. Mixed in with people from all over the country were celebrities like Madonna, Jamie Lee Curtis, Debbie Allen, Peter Capaldi, Stephen Colbert, and myriad other high-profile marches. With everybody marching side-by-side aiming for the same positive goal, some great moments came out of the day. There were also speeches that served as rallying cries for the preservation of important values and the protection of all the progress that we’ve made over the last few decades.

Other celebrities participated in post-March after party’s in addition to the rallies themselves, such as Sleater-Kinney and The National. At a post-party sponsored by Planned Parenthood that earned more than $100,000 for the health provider, the two bands merged to perform an awesome performance of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s memorable hit “Fortunate Son.” Specifically, the surprise performance included The National’s Matt Berninger, The Dirty Projectors’ Dave Longstreth, and even the president of Planned Parenthood herself Cecile Richards.

It’s not every day that such a diverse group of people take the stage together for a performance, and to make things even better the band ceded the stage to comedian Tig Notaro after they were done rocking out. Some may say that there are more important things than a random group of musicians coming together to perform a decades-old song, but sometimes after an exhausting day of protesting and fighting for what you believe in an incredible performance like this one is all people need to maintain the motivation to fight the power. It certainly helps when that song is one of the most well-known political protest songs of all time and therefore rings true now more than ever.

(via Consequence of Sound)

