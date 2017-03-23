Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Xenia Rubinos has had it with all the negativity. While there’s plenty to be upset about in the world, the endlessly funky and experimental singer wants us to take a moment to reflect on love and all the positive things that come with it. Her new song “L.O.V.E.” focuses on the dizzying freefall of love’s early stages.

“The song is an ode to falling in love in that crazy chaotic dizzy way where everything is all a jumbled blur, feeling lost in it like a child, wanting that feeling to last forever,” Runbinos told VIBE Viva. ” I wanted the song to feel simple, sweet, carefree and buoyant. When you get that break everything just melts down into syrupy little birds. Time stops when you’re together.”

And as hard as that might seem to capture, Rubinos translated it pretty well in the video. The Black Terry Cat singer dances around New York goofily and spreads joy wherever she can.

“I wanted to shoot a video that encapsulates being ecstatically in love and wanting to scream it from the rooftops, to share that bubbly feeling with everyone,” she said. “I want to bombard everyone with pure love laughter and excitement!”

Rubinos said her video was inspired by the Black Joy Project, an online movement to spread pictures of people of color in uplifting and positive situations.

“This is my ode to brown & black joy, being in love and sharing that exuberance with complete strangers all around the city, feeling that universality of love connecting us all,” she said. “This is us casting a love spell on the world, this is us showing you brown & black joy, this is us visualizing & manifesting a reality centered on love for one another and the simple joy love brings.”