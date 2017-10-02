Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In September, Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they would be revisiting their iconic 2003 album Fever To Tell with a 15th anniversary re-release. It’s slated to include a bunch of goodies, like “a time capsule of photos, demos, (1st ever recorded), a mini-film documenting our near downfall, and other fun memorabilia.” Now we’ve gotten our first look at the documentary, called There Is No Modern Romance, and as the “near downfall” descriptor suggests, it gets pretty intense.

Directed by Patrick Daughters, the film follows the band during some 2003 UK tour dates in support of Fever To Tell. The trailer shows them performing, traveling around the country, and palling around with each other, but there’s also, as the band previously suggested, some turmoil. There’s a clip where a frustrated Karen O throws some glass object at a wall and shatters it, which transitions into a scene of the band talking with each other about being honest and confronting their issues.

We almost fell apart before we even got started. 'There is no Modern Romance' avail only on #FeverToTell Deluxe LP https://t.co/AIgoM7smt0 pic.twitter.com/gRsWfKCDhe — Yeah Yeah Yeahs (@YYYs) October 2, 2017

The band’s been on hiatus since 2014, although they did play together live last year for the first time in a while. So, all things considered, things appear to be pretty positive in the Yeah Yeah Yeahs camp.

The documentary will be available exclusively as part of the Fever To Tell reissue, which is slated to drop on October 20th and is now available for pre-order. Watch the trailer above, and find the re-release tracklist here.