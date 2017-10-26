Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Perform ‘Maps’ And Most Of ‘Fever To Tell’ At Their First Show In Four Years

The world hasn’t heard much from Yeah Yeah Yeahs since the group when on hiatus in 2014, which makes sense given the nature of those things. The group has been back in the public eye recently, though, since they’re giving their classic 2003 album Fever To Tell a 15th anniversary re-release, which will come with a documentary set during the band’s 2003 UK tour.

Speaking of tours, Yeah Yeah Yeahs are actually on one now, and last night, they gave their first performance in four years, at Fonda Theatre in Hollywood. The band played almost every song from Fever To Tell, including “Maps,” “Y Control,” and their first performance of “Modern Romance” in seven years. The band trotted out the hits for the rest of the set, like “Gold Lion,” “Zero,” and more of their singles from past albums.

