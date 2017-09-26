Getty Image

Yeah Yeah Yeahs head-turning debut Fever To Tell was, without question, one of the great rock albums of the early 2000s. Powered by bombastic riffs and Karen O’s imitable singing style and swagger, the record heralded the New Yorkers as “the next big thing” in the rock scene. Cut to nearly 15 years later, and the group has decided to return to that record, giving it a full remaster and adding a bevy of new material and demos recorded during that era for fans to enjoy, like the punchy track “Shake It,” which they’ve decided to share today.

As the band explained in a post on Instagram, “A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever going to put Fever To Tell on vinyl, hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right. So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years, plus a time capsule of photos, demos, (1st ever recorded), a mini-film documenting our near downfall, and other fun memorabilia, fro the turn of the century NYC, made with love and the usual blood, sweat and tears.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Fever To Tell remaster is set to drop on October 20, and you can pre-order it here.

Bonus Disc Tracklist

1. “Date With The Night (Four Track Demo)”

2. “Black Tongue (Four Track Demo)”

3. “Pin (Four Track Demo)”

4. “Maps (Early Four Track Demo)”

5. “Poor Song (Four Track Demo)”

6. “Tick (Four Track Demo)”

7. “Shot Down (Four Track Demo)”

8. “Ooh Ooh Ooh (Four Track Demo)”

9. “Maps (Four Track Demo)”

10. “Shake It”

11. “Machine”

12. “Modern Things”

13. “Graveyard”

14. “Shot Down”

15. “Yeah! New York”

16. “Boogers”

17. “Countdown”