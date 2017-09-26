Yeah Yeah Yeahs Share The Punchy, Unreleased Track ‘Shake It’ From Their Upcoming ‘Fever To Tell’ Reissue

Deputy Music Editor
09.26.17

Getty Image

Yeah Yeah Yeahs head-turning debut Fever To Tell was, without question, one of the great rock albums of the early 2000s. Powered by bombastic riffs and Karen O’s imitable singing style and swagger, the record heralded the New Yorkers as “the next big thing” in the rock scene. Cut to nearly 15 years later, and the group has decided to return to that record, giving it a full remaster and adding a bevy of new material and demos recorded during that era for fans to enjoy, like the punchy track “Shake It,” which they’ve decided to share today.

As the band explained in a post on Instagram, “A friend of a friend kept asking if we were ever going to put Fever To Tell on vinyl, hasn’t been on vinyl in 10 years. That’s not right. So here it is on vinyl for the first time in 10 years, plus a time capsule of photos, demos, (1st ever recorded), a mini-film documenting our near downfall, and other fun memorabilia, fro the turn of the century NYC, made with love and the usual blood, sweat and tears.

Yeah Yeah Yeah’s Fever To Tell remaster is set to drop on October 20, and you can pre-order it here.

Bonus Disc Tracklist

1. “Date With The Night (Four Track Demo)”
2. “Black Tongue (Four Track Demo)”
3. “Pin (Four Track Demo)”
4. “Maps (Early Four Track Demo)”
5. “Poor Song (Four Track Demo)”
6. “Tick (Four Track Demo)”
7. “Shot Down (Four Track Demo)”
8. “Ooh Ooh Ooh (Four Track Demo)”
9. “Maps (Four Track Demo)”
10. “Shake It”
11. “Machine”
12. “Modern Things”
13. “Graveyard”
14. “Shot Down”
15. “Yeah! New York”
16. “Boogers”
17. “Countdown”

Around The Web

TAGSFever To TellShake Ityeah yeah yeahs

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 18 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP