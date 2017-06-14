Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

One of the best things that happened to me last summer was the chance to see Maryn Jones, performing songs as Yowler, alone with her guitar in Brooklyn’s National Sawdust as part of the Northside Music Festival. One of the most unique things about National Sawdust is that it doesn’t really have a stage, just a bit of a lip that the performer will stand on, and this tends to make performances feel even more riveting and intimate. Hearing her murmur the opening line to “7 Towers” — “put the hurt on me, gave you everything” — was rather like an act of communal mourning. In the above, newly-released video for the track, she spits out the rest, as a series of kaleidoscopic images of herself and other, opaque and oblique visual shift by.

Jones makes music as part of several other groups, her own band All Dogs and the larger Saintseneca collective, but Yowler’s debut album, The Offer, remains a cult favorite. With only a single record under the moniker, Jones’ label, Double Double Whammy, have opted to reissue the album on vinyl to help the project garner more attention.

Previously, Jones has already shared another track off her noise-folk record, the gripping “Go,” and as much as I love these two, my money has been and always will be on “Water.” You can hear that song on a stream of the whole record below, watch the video above, and order it on vinyl here. You won’t regret any of those choices.

The Offer is out on vinyl on 6/16 via Double Double Whammy. Get it here.