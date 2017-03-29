Zayn Has New Green Hair To Go With His New PartyNextDoor Collab

Zayn Malik has undergone yet another transformation. After he left One Direction two years ago — yeah, it’s been that long — he buzzed off his boybandish locks and dyed his roots green. And now, he’s done it again.

Malik unveiled green-hued hairstyle on Tuesday — except this time, he went for a more pastel look. Preparing for Easter egg decorating, perhaps? Take a look above. Here’s Zayn’s old green ‘do, which fans had a little fun with:

Barber : what kind of haircut u want Zayn : you know freshly mowed grass Barber : say no more pic.twitter.com/xqWuPFRbMN — Vina (@VinaKay95) June 7, 2015

His new style corresponds with a different era in his life, including his new bop with PARTYNEXTDOOR. “Still Got Time” was released on Friday, and serves up some feel-good beats. It pushes Zayn away from the moody R&B of last year’s “Pillowtalk” and suggests that his upcoming project might not be as dark.

Zayn not only dyed his hair, but he painted his Instagram orange for the occasion.

Zayn

While his green hair definitely matches the complementary colors of his social media, it’s also giving One Direction fans a little something extra to chew one. The main course? Former bandmate Harry Styles revealed that he’s dropping a new single on April 7 — and that he’ll be performing that new ditty on Saturday Night Live on April 15. What a time to be alive.