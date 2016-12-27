More than 60 new restrictions on access to abortion were passed by 19 states in 2016, according a year-end report from the Center for Reproductive Rights. The regulations run the gamut from attempts to ban abortion altogether, to excessive paperwork requirements for providers and measures that would restrict the donation of aborted fetal tissue for medical research.
In sum, 2016 was a just another normal year for advocates who have battled to protect women’s reproductive autonomy. Notably, however, state or federal courts ultimately blocked many of the onerous provisions, a circumstance that underscores how important the judiciary is in protecting women’s rights.
Still, with the looming ascension of a Trump-Pence administration, the CRR notes that advocates must remain vigilant. “Given signals from the president-elect and new administration, we know that we must renew our commitment to defend the rights of women to make decisions that affect their health, their lives, their families and their futures,” reads the report.
One of the most egregious attacks on reproductive freedom came from the vice president-elect, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, who on March 24 signed into law a legislative package that included two particularly controversial provisions: one that would forbid a woman from seeking an abortion based on the presence of a fetal abnormality and a second that would require burial or cremation of aborted fetal tissue. “By enacting this legislation, we take an important step in protecting the unborn,” Pence said in a signing statement. “I sign this legislation with a prayer that God would continue to bless these precious children, mothers and families.”
While Pence and others framed the legislation as a way to provide dignity to the terminated unborn and as a nondiscrimination law that would prevent the abortion of a fetus strictly because of its gender or potential for disability, advocates for women’s health saw the measures not only as an undue burden on women seeking legally-protected health care, but also as a thinly-veiled attempt at a categorical ban on pre-viable, first trimester abortion. “The law does not value life, it values birth,” Betty Cockrum, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky (PPINK) said at a press conference after the bill’s signing. “What needs to be made abundantly clear is that what this is really about is making abortion go away entirely.”
The ACLU of Indiana filed suit on behalf of PPINK, seeking to block the provisions, and on June 30 a federal district judge imposed a preliminary injunction, prohibiting the state from enacting the measures while the lawsuit moves forward.
One of the biggest legal wins of the year came in late June, when the U.S. Supreme Court blocked two onerous restrictions enacted in Texas, in what the CRR calls a “watershed victory for the reproductive rights movement.” In that case, Whole Woman’s Health v. Hellerstedt, the court blocked a provision that would require abortion clinics to undertake costly renovations to transform themselves into hospital-like ambulatory surgical centers, and another that would require doctors to have hospital admitting privileges within 30 miles of each clinic where they perform the procedure.
According to the state, the measures were necessary to ensure women’s health and safety. In practice, the measures led to the closure of nearly two dozen clinics, leaving women across large swaths of Texas without any meaningful access to care. For many women, the restrictions meant having to travel hundreds of miles to access services.
Confronted with evidence of the geographical and monetary burdens that the restrictions would create, the state put the lie to its own protestations that the measures were enacted with the well-being of women in mind. In talking about the travel burdens facing women in far West Texas, for example, a lawyer for the state noted that women in the El Paso area could simply travel across the state line into New Mexico to seek care. Notably, that state does not impose the very restrictions the state was arguing were necessary in order to promote women’s health.
In its opinion, the Supreme Court placed significant weight on the evidence brought by Whole Woman’s Health that the provisions created an undue burden, evidence the state could not rebut, signaling that going forward empirical evidence would be important and that the courts could not merely defer to lawmakers’ statements of legislative intent, which previously, in various instances, had carried the legal day.
Um, “fetal abnormalities” is another way of saying “special needs babies.” They’re talking about everything from Downs Syndrome to congenital deafness to completely treatable things like cleft palate or club foot, but these are non-terminal issues. This is a huge thing, especially if you’re pushing for socialized medicine. Places like New Zealand and England have pushed back on paying for medical care for people with disabilities because their parents should have aborted them (which the health departments would have paid for). That’s messed up.
Re: the ambulatory surgical clinics — that’s exactly what abortion clinics are doing. There’s not some magic about abortion that makes it not a medical procedure, and the crap regulations applied to those clinics has everything to do with profit and throughput and nothing to do with medical care.
Seeing as it is the parents of these children that will have to treat the disabilities in the child shouldn’t it be their decision if they feel abortion would be best? I dont think it should be up to someone who will be in no way involved in the birthing and treating of the child’s disabilities for the rest of their life to say whether or not they should have one or not. Like it or not abortion is protected by the supreme court and like the second amendment, people have to respect that and let people flex their rights despite disagreement on the issue.
The very first “inalienable right” that we identified (Declaration, but it predates the Constitution by 20 years, so whatever) is life. Life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
No, I don’t believe it’s okay to kill one person because of the comfort or convenience of another. I am sorry for people who get dealt a raw hand. But would it be okay for parents to kill an infant if it got diagnosed with cancer? Is it okay for them to kill a newborn immediately after birth if it got cerebral palsy from the delivery process? This are horrible tragedies and require money and a huge emotional investment. That’s life.
Chris Craws raises an excellent point. The cost of caring for a defective human being is staggering. In a pure cost-benefit analysis, the extermination of an undesirable person is a rational decision. The drain that a retard can put on society is also immeasurable, so you benefit a society by exterminating the person as well.
By the way, arguing that the Supreme Court has made a decision is a cowardly way to avoid discussing the ethical implications of the decision. Plessy v. Ferguson was a Supreme Court decision.
Oh. I thought once 2016 was over no one would ever die again.