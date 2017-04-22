Over 21,000 Drug Convictions Have Been Dismissed Due To A Chemist’s Evidence Tampering

04.22.17 30 mins ago

Shutterstock

In 2012, Annie Dookhan, a former Massachusettes crime lab chemist tasked with testing drug samples for law enforcement agencies, admitted to tampering with drug evidence and pled guilty to 27 counts of obstruction of justice, evidence tampering, perjury and falsification of records. Dookhan was sentenced to three to five years in prison for the crimes committed during her nine years as a chemist for the Massachusettes Department of Public Health but was quietly paroled last April. Now over 21,000 drug cases handled by the disgraced chemist have been dismissed.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has overturned 21,587 low-level drug cases after district attorneys said they would be unable to re-prosecute the cases given Dookhan’s gross misconduct. The dismissals mark the largest single dismissal of criminal cases in U.S. history, according to The American Civil Liberties, who were also instrumental in getting the convictions overturned.

Around The Web

TAGSDRUGSTHE WAR ON DRUGS

First 100 Days

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 22 hours ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 2 days ago 10 Comments
Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 4 days ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP