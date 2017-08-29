The situation in Houston in the wake of Hurricane Harvey continues to grow more and more dire by the day, as refugees struggle to find food and shelter, while new threats loom such as a major levee breach that put the area south of the city in serious jeopardy on Tuesday. Houstonians are far from being out of the woods, and many are understandably doing whatever they can as a means to survive.
And yes, in some cases this means “looting” for food and other supplies. While reporting on the catastrophe in Houston, ABC News’ World News Tonight chief national correspondent Tom Llamas noted that he witnessed some individuals looting from a large supermarket, as well as police discovering a dead body nearby.
And then he tweeted this, which has since been deleted:
The ratio of how you know when you’ve sent a bad tweet was in full effect (when the number of replies vastly outnumbers the number of retweets and likes), as thousands immediately piled on Llamas to point out that maybe he wasn’t being totally sympathetic to victims. Others mentioned that maybe this isn’t the best use of police resources and that the food was likely going to be thrown out anyway — some more humorously than others, and you can see from the top replies.
